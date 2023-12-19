Ukrainian Warriors Hold Positions In Left-Bank Kherson Region, Enemy Brings Up Reserves

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In southern Ukraine, Russian troops continue to strengthen and set up their positions while also bringing up reserves.

The relevant statement was made by the South Operational Command on Facebook.



“Within the responsibility zone of the Southern Defense Forces, the enemy is keeping the watch and continues pushing with artillery strikes. Strike and reconnaissance drones are used,” the report states.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian warriors are holding positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, inflicting fire damage on Russian occupiers and decently preventing enemy assault attempts.

A reminder that Ukraine's Defense Forces continue inflicting personnel and military equipment losses on Russian invaders in the Melitopol direction, exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

