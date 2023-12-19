German government terminates EV back program amid budget crisis

(MENAFN) The German government has elicited widespread criticism as it unexpectedly terminated a program aimed at bolstering the electric car sector, dealing a significant blow to an industry already grappling with challenges. The decision to halt the program is attributed to the recent budget crisis faced by the government, leading to an abrupt cessation of support measures for electric vehicle purchases.



The Ministry of Economy announced on Saturday that the program, which provided substantial financial incentives to customers buying electric cars, would conclude on Sunday. This initiative, which granted thousands of euros to each buyer, was designed to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and stimulate the growth of the electric car market.



A ministry spokesperson acknowledged the unfortunate nature of the situation, expressing regret for consumers who had anticipated benefiting from the support. However, the decision to terminate the program was characterized as a necessity, driven by the exhaustion of available funds. The sudden conclusion of the support program has left potential buyers in a predicament, raising concerns about the potential repercussions for the electric car sector.



Automotive Research Center analyst Ferdinand Dudenhofer cautioned that the government's decision could have severe consequences for the competitiveness of car manufacturers. The unexpected withdrawal of financial support may pose challenges for the industry, impacting its ability to innovate and invest in electric vehicle technology.



The Handelsblatt newspaper sounded a warning, highlighting that the cancellation of the program poses a threat to Germany's ambitious plans to bolster its local fleet with 15 million electric cars by 2030. The move raises questions about the government's commitment to achieving its electric vehicle targets and the potential ramifications for the broader automotive industry. The decision to halt support for electric cars underscores the delicate balance governments must navigate between fiscal responsibility and sustaining initiatives critical for the transition to sustainable transportation.

