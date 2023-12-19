Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy Two Kamikaze Drones In Khmelnytskyi Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down two kamikaze drones in the Khmelnytskyi region in the early hours of Tuesday, December 19.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Overnight into December 19, 2023, two out of the two Shaheds were destroyed in the Khmelnytskyi region, which the enemy launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area, Russia," the post said.