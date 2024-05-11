Compensation For Damaged Or Destroyed Housing Paid To 66 Residents In Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Poltava region, 66 people received compensation for damaged or destroyed housing under the eRestoration programme.

This was announced in Telegram by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin, Ukrinform reports.

"66 residents of the Poltava region, whose homes were destroyed or damaged by enemy shelling, received compensation under the eRestoration programme," Pronin wrote.

According to him, more than UAH 5 million was paid to 63 residents of five communities - Kremenchuk, Myrhorod, Velykosorochyn, Kamianopotokiv and Omelnytskyi - for house repairs.

Three applicants received housing certificates worth almost UAH 4 million. In particular, two of them bought houses in Myrhorod and Sarakh, and one bought an apartment in Poltava .

Currently, 43 applications for compensation under the eRestoration programme are being processed, with the highest number of applications from Poltava community. We have received 39 applications for compensation for damaged property and four for destroyed housing.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of the end of April, compensation for damaged and destroyed housing under the eRestoration programme was agreed for more than 65,000 Ukrainians , of whom almost 13,000 applied for housing certificates.

Photo: Philip Pronin/Telegram