Over $320 Mn Raised By 24 Indian Startups This Week

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) More than $320 million has been raised by 24 Indian startups in funding this week, which includes 7 growth-stage deals and 13 early-stage deals.
Four early-stage startups did not disclose the amount raised, reports Entrackr.
Last week, around 28 early and growth-stage startups collectively raised nearly $340 million in funding.
Among the growth-stage deals, seven startups secured around $287 million in funding this week. Data and AI governance firm Atlan secured the highest funding of $105 million.
This was followed by the dialysis chain NephroPlus, shared electric mobility startup GreenCell Mobility, education service provider K12 Techno Services, and lending firm Lendingkart, which raised $105 million, $36.7 million, $27 million, and $10 million, respectively.
Moreover, 13 early-stage startups secured funding worth $33 million during the week.
Direct-from-farm produce supply chain startup Superplum topped the list followed by a platform for wholesale buying and selling Poshn, log analytics startup Parseable, fodder ecosystem to support dairy cattle farmers, Cornext, and re-engineered tyre startup Regrip.
The list of early-stage startups also includes -- GyanLive, QUE, trackNOW, and Food Square, which kept the funding amount undisclosed.
City-wise, Bengaluru-based startups led with nine deals followed by Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Indore and Kolkata.
