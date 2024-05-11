Person Killed In Kherson Region Due To Enemy Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, a person was killed and two others were injured in hostile attacks on settlements in the Beryslav district over the past day.

The head of the Beryslav District Administration, Volodymyr Litvinov, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of an enemy strike on the village of Tiahynka, one person was killed and another was injured. A 48-year-old man was injured in Beryslav as a result of a UAV attack,” Litvinov wrote.

According to him, during the day, Beryslav, Novooleksandrivka, and Tiahynka territorial communities came under enemy fire.

In particular, the Russians struck Tiahynka village with guided aerial bombs. A residential building was destroyed.

The town of Beryslav and the village of Burhunka were shelled with artillery. A residential building in Beryslav was damaged.

In addition, the occupiers used unmanned aerial vehicles to attack the village of Mykhailivka, which resulted in a fire in a residential building.

As reported, in total, the city of Kherson and 13 other settlements, including Tokarivka, Sadove, Antonivka, Poniativka, Inzhenerne, Kizomys, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Kozatske, Burhunka, Vesele, Tiahynka, and Arkhanhelske, were under enemy fire and airstrikes in the Kherson region. Earlier, the RMA reported four injured civilians as a result of Russian shelling.