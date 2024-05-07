Moscow criticizes France`s ‘belligerent rhetoric’

(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned France's "belligerent rhetoric" and provocative statements regarding the Ukraine conflict, warning that such actions could lead to further escalation. French Ambassador Pierre Levy was summoned to the ministry in Moscow, along with British envoy Nigel Casey, amid heightened tensions surrounding the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.



During the meeting, the Russian side expressed dissatisfaction with France's perceived "destructive and provocative" approach to the Ukraine conflict. The ministry emphasized that France's attempts to create "strategic uncertainty" for Russia with its irresponsible statements about the possible deployment of Western military contingents to Ukraine are bound to fail.



Moscow reiterated its determination to achieve its military objectives in Ukraine despite any attempts to deter its actions.



French President Emmanuel Macron has been advocating for what he terms "strategic ambiguity" regarding the Ukraine conflict, suggesting the potential deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine to counter Russian advances. Macron's recent statements, including those in an interview with The Economist, have sparked criticism from Moscow, which denies any intention of aggression beyond its current military objectives in Ukraine.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has suggested that Macron's rhetoric is driven by a desire to bolster France's position within the European Union (EU) by adopting "Russophobic" messages. Lavrov's remarks underscore the growing tensions between Russia and France over their divergent approaches to the Ukraine conflict and wider geopolitical dynamics within Europe.

