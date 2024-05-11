British Intelligence: Loss Of Bombs By Russian Planes On Way To Ukraine Indicates Systemic Problem

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are numerous cases in Russia when their aircraft accidentally lose ammunition on their territory when flying to attack targets in Ukraine, which indicates a systemic problem that poses a problem for civilians.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defence on social media platform X , citing intelligence data, Ukrinform reports.

The ministry recalled several cases when Russian fighter jets accidentally dropped ammunition when flying to attack the territory of Ukraine. For example, on 4 May 2024, a Russian fighter jet accidentally dropped a FAB-500 munition on a civilian area in Belgorod. At the time, the governor of the Belgorod region confirmed that there had been an explosion, damaging 30 houses and 10 cars and injuring five people, without giving a reason.

On 18 February, a FAB-250 was released at the Soloty test site in Belgorod Oblast, leading to the evacuation of 150 residents. The intelligence service cites media analysis that such releases are quite common: 20 munitions were accidentally dropped in Belgorod region alone between March and April 2024.

"These incidents demonstrate Russia's continued failure to successfully use its munitions as intended. Such mistakes have devastating and deadly consequences for the Russian population," the ministry concludes.

As Ukrinform reported, in April last year, a Russian Su-34 aircraft accidentally dropped a munition on the city of Belgorod, which led to an explosion and damage.

And at the beginning of this year, Russian aircraft dropped two bombs on the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: FAB-250 and FAB-500. Residents of one village had to be evacuated.

A month later, Belgorod Oblast again experienced an "abnormal munitions drop" near the Ukrainian border, and an X59 missile was found in a field near the village of Krasne.