Mehbooba Mufti Accuses J&K Admin Of Trying To 'Fix' LS Elections

Addressing a press conference at the PDP headquarters here, Mufti also alleged that the authorities have imposed restrictions for 48 hours from 6:30 pm on Saturday under Section 144 in Pulwama, which is part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat going to polls on Monday.

“From 6:30 pm today, Section 144 has been imposed in Pulwama district which is unprecedented. It has not happened before that restrictions are imposed where the elections are to take place and that too till the time of the conclusion of the elections,” she said.

The PDP president said they were trying to“harass” the people so that they do not come out to vote.

“Preparations are being made to do fraud in the elections. The election is being fixed,” she added.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also alleged that her party's active workers, who have been organising its meetings, have been detained ahead of the polling.

“This is not restricted to Pulwama only. Some days back, there was an attack in Surankote (in Poonch district of Jammu). After that, 50-60 of our workers have been detained and a strange atmosphere is being created,” said Mufti.

“If the Election Commission of India has to repeat 1987 elections, then why this drama of elections? If they have to create Ikhwan (government gunmen) or the party of Ikhwans, their proxies whom they are supporting then they should say that,” she added.

Mufti said the administration is not yet openly coming out in support of their proxies as they are waiting for the elections to conclude in two seats in Srinagar and Baramulla.

“After that, they will declare their support in Rajouri-Poonch (part of Anantnag-Rajouri seat). The election was delayed there only because of their party, the party of suited-booted ikhwans. They have created political ikhwans whom they support fully, the whole government machinery supports them,” Mufti said.

“The government officials are under pressure. The PDP workers are selectively targeted, they are harassed,” she added.

The PDP chief asked Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to stop the“drama of elections”.

“If you want to do fraud in the elections, then tell us, we will leave. Why would we then put the lives of our workers at risk?” she said.

Mufti alleged the ruling BJP put several youth in jails.

“It is your responsibility to send a message to New Delhi that while you put our youth in jails, we will send them as our advocate to the Parliament,” she added appealing to the people of Kashmir to cast their votes in favour of her party.

Mufti further said they were targeting the PDP as they were“rattled” by her party's popularity.

To a question about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on PoK, Mufti said the government should first address the problems in this part of Kashmir.

“Let them talk to the people here first. There are 220 million Muslims in our country and the BJP calls them infiltrators and termites,” Mufti said.

“So, what will they do by bringing Muslims from PoK when they think of the Muslims here as their enemies,” she added.

