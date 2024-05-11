               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Tobacco Imports From Turkiye Decrease


5/11/2024 6:08:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye exported tobacco worth $11,586,000 to Azerbaijan in thefirst four months of this year, down 22.1% from the correspondingperiod of 2023, Azernews reports, citing TurkishExporters' Assembly.

In April alone, Azerbaijan imported tobacco worth $3,451,000from Türkiye, which is 41% more than a year ago.

AzerNews

