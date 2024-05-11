Azerbaijan's Tobacco Imports From Turkiye Decrease

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye exported tobacco worth $11,586,000 to Azerbaijan in thefirst four months of this year, down 22.1% from the correspondingperiod of 2023, Azernews reports, citing TurkishExporters' Assembly.
In April alone, Azerbaijan imported tobacco worth $3,451,000from Türkiye, which is 41% more than a year ago.
