EUR 50B For Ukraine: EU To Hold Special Summit On Feb 1

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A special EU summit to approve amendments to the multi-year budget for 2024-2027, which include the creation of a EUR 50 billion fund for Ukraine, will be held on February 1, 2024.

European Council President Charles Michel confirmed this at a joint press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in Brussels on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Yes, the [special] summit will take place on February 1," Michel said.

He emphasized the need to hold this summit.

"On Thursday, we made a very important historic decision when we decided to open negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, grant candidate status to Georgia and start negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina when certain conditions are met. At the same time, it is also important to make a decision on financial topics. That is why this summit is needed," Michel said.

He noted that last week, during the two-day summit, the leaders of the EU countries realized the need to provide more time to reach a consensus, particularly with Hungary, around the revision of the EU's multiannual financial framework (MFF).

"We intend to work very hard at the level of all 27 member states, including Hungary, to make a positive decision on the financial aspects. This is not only about support for Ukraine, this is about a broader package. We also have proposals to mobilize more financial support to address migration, to put more millions for European solidarity in the event of a natural disaster, and also to invest more in our European defense, as well as for other important elements," Michel said.

He noted that the proposals for amendments to the multi-annual EU budget for 2024-2027 contain elements that will give member states flexibility in financial matters and in continuing investments in areas that are important for the future of the EU, be it combating climate change, digital transformation, or developing a new economic model.

According to Michel, the leaders agreed on the need to make the EU more sustainable and influential, which means developing its strengths and eliminating its weaknesses. The first priority in this sense, according to him, is the creation of an innovative economic base and support for European industry, which is one of the priorities of the future Belgian presidency in the EU. It is also necessary to find the right balance between the fight against climate change and innovation in the EU, which is important for the sustainable development of the EU, its greater prosperity and the creation of new jobs, he said.

"In the field of security and defense, we cannot close our eyes to the geopolitical context. We are convinced that we need greater ambition for a true European defense. We have to provide more ammunition to Ukraine. That's a commitment we made, and we have to keep it. We should also work more together to create an integrated defense market," Michel said.

During the European Council summit on December 14-15, the EU leaders were unable to decide on the adoption of amendments to the multi-year EU budget for 2024-2027, which provides for the allocation of EUR 50 billion in aid to Ukraine. The decision was blocked by Hungary. The leaders therefore agreed to continue discussing the budget during a special summit early next year.