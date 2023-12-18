More Former IDP Families Arrive In Azerbaijan's Liberated Fuzuli City

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Another group of
families of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) who left
Baku's Garadagh district, has arrived in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli city,
the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan told
Trend .
The committee said that upon arrival, a ceremony was arranged to
hand over the keys to the newly arrived families.
Officials from the committee and the Special Representative
Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated lands of the
Karabakh economic region (excluding the Shusha district) attended
the ceremony.
At this point, another 22 families (94 people) have been
relocated.
Thus, the permanent residence of 380 families or 1,392 people in
Fuzuli has been ensured.
Fuzuli city was liberated from Armenian occupation during the
2020 second Karabakh war.
Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian
occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great
Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native
lands.
Up to now, along with Fuzuli, the former IDPs have returned to
Lachin city, the villages of Aghali (Zangilan district), Talish
(Tartar district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).
