OIC Ministerial Conference Discusses Economic Development In Doha

The 39th General Assembly of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce,
Industry, and Agriculture (ICCIA) was held in Doha, the capital of
the State of Qatar, Azernews reports.
At the opening ceremony of the event, Nagi Jabbarov, Director
General of the Economy Department of the organisation, read out the
text of the address of Secretary General Hissain Brahim Taha to the
participants.
The OIC Secretary General noted that the ICCIA's activities are
of great importance to revitalising the economies of the member
countries of the organisation. He added that the OIC pays special
attention to trade and investment, agriculture, rural development
and food security, tourism and Islamic financial services,
infrastructure development, and women and youth employment. The
Secretary General also briefed the ICCIA General Assembly on the
resolutions of the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Food Security
and Agricultural Development (MCFSAD).
He called for the preparation of relevant draft decisions
towards the timely implementation of the resolutions of the
recently held 39th Session of COMCEC.
The meeting approved the recommendation of the 35th ICCIA Board
of Directors to change the name of ICCIA to Islamic Chamber of
Commerce and Development (ICCD). A new ICCIA logo was also approved
at the event.
The meeting also reviewed the 2023 ICCIA Program and Project
Implementation Report and the 2023 Financial Report. In this
regard, recommendations on the activities and program of the
Chamber Board of Directors meeting, as well as the draft budget for
2024, were approved.
