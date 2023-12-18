Indian filmmaker, Romi Meitei, emerges as notable storyteller

(MENAFN) In a compelling journey from the upheaval caused by an insurgent ban on Bollywood films in Manipur to international acclaim, Indian filmmaker Romi Meitei has emerged as a notable storyteller. Meitei's foray into non-commercial cinema, particularly his impactful work on displacement, has not only earned him critical acclaim but also garnered international recognition, with a recent Best Director prize at the Kazan International Muslim Film Festival in Russia.



Romi Meitei, a 46-year-old regional filmmaker based in Manipur's capital, Imphal, initially found success with commercial movies. However, it was his shift to non-commercial storytelling, exemplified by his film 'Eikhoigi Yum' ('Our Home'), that marked a turning point in his career. The movie, exploring the phenomenon of displacement, not only secured Meitei a major Indian award but also resonated with audiences at the Kazan International Muslim Film Festival in Russia, where he received the Best Director accolade.



Reflecting on his experience in Kazan, Meitei expressed his happiness at interacting with the Russian audience, noting the warm reception of his film in a country actively promoting cinema with original stories. He acknowledged the award as a "responsibility" to continue creating impactful and meaningful films.



Despite the global recognition, Meitei's triumph is bittersweet, given the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur between the Meitei people, who form a majority in the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki tribal community from the surrounding hills. The filmmaker was conferred with India's National Award in October, but he laments being unable to celebrate properly as his home state grapples with the aftermath of the conflict. With around 200 lives lost and thousands displaced since May, the ethnic tensions cast a shadow over Meitei's success, highlighting the poignant intersection of personal triumph and the pressing socio-political challenges in his homeland.





