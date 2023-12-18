Biman's Dhaka-Chennai Flight To Enhance Economic Collaboration: Mahbub Ali

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Biman Bangladesh Airlines' newly launched Dhaka-Chennai flight will enhance economic collaboration, cultural exchange, bilateral trade and people-to-people ties between Bangladesh and India, said the State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali.

He made the remarks while virtually addressing the inauguration ceremony of the national carrier's Dhaka-Chennai flight held at Dhaka Airport on December 16.



The State Minister said that Biman launching flights to a new destination is not a mere extension of its wings, rather a celebration of the friendship between Bangladesh and India on the former's Victory Day.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma attended the inauguration ceremony as the special guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Indian envoy said, partnership and collaboration between India and Bangladesh have grown rapidly over the years and connectivity has been a major driver behind it.

He mentioned that in 2022, India issued 15 lac visas to Bangladeshi nationals, with hopes that the number will even exceed in 2023.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain, Biman Bangladesh Board of Directors' Chairman Mostofa Kamal Uddin, HSIA's Executive Director Captain Kamrul Islam and The Bangladesh Monitor Editor Kazi Wahidul Alam were also present on the occasion while Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim delivered the welcome speech.





The dignitaries seen handing over tickets to passengers of Biman's maiden flight from Dhaka to Chennai at HSIA on December 16-Photo: Monitor



Biman chose the date December 16 to inaugurate its flights to Chennai as the Victory Day holds a special place in our hearts. We pay homage to the sacrifices made by those who fought for the freedom and independence of our nation," said Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim, in his speech.

He informed, the inaugural flight from Dhaka to Chennai flew with 100 per cent load factor, adding that the airline will soon increase its frequency on the route to daily.

Biman is also planning to launch flights to India's Bangalore, Hyderabad and Guwahati as part of its extension plan, further mentioned the airline's chief.



The national carrier's maiden flight to Chennai departed Dhaka Airport at 12:50 pm on December 16 with 161 passengers. It reached Chennai International Airport at 3:20 pm (local time). The return flight departs Chennai at 4:15 pm (local time) and arrives at Dhaka Airport at 7:30 pm (local time).

Initially, Biman is operating three weekly flights on the route on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays by Boeing 737.

At present, Biman has a total of 21 aircraft in its fleet. Of these, four are Boeing 777-300 ERs, four are Boeing 787-8s, two are Boeing 787-9s, six are Boeing 737s and five are Dash 8-400s.

With the newly launched flights, Biman has become the second airline of the country to operate direct services on Dhaka-Chennai route after the private carrier US-Bangla Airlines.

