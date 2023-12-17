(MENAFN) London Mayor Sadiq Khan has declined a request from Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko to donate cars slated for scrapping as part of London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) program, according to a report by the Daily Telegraph on Friday. In September, Klitschko wrote a letter to Khan seeking four-wheel-drive vehicles and pick-up trucks collected under the ULEZ initiative, arguing that these vehicles had "enormous potential" for various roles, including those related to safety and transport in Ukraine.



Introduced in 2019, the ULEZ program aims to enhance London's air quality by discouraging the use of older, less environmentally friendly vehicles. While providing motorists with a one-time payment of EUR2,000 for scrapping non-compliant cars, it imposes a daily charge of EUR12.50 on those who continue to drive such vehicles within the ULEZ, covering all of Greater London.



In response to Klitschko's request, Khan, in a letter dated December 12 and obtained by the Telegraph, rejected the appeal, citing that it did not meet the "legal threshold" requiring ULEZ benefits to Londoners from an "economic, social, and environmental perspective."



The decision has sparked controversy, with senior Conservative lawmakers expressing outrage. MP Gareth Johnson expressed disbelief, stating that he thought most Londoners would support the idea of the vehicles aiding Ukraine in various capacities.



The rejection raises questions about the criteria used to assess the ULEZ's contributions and whether geopolitical considerations played a role in the decision-making process. The controversy surrounding the rejected appeal highlights the delicate balance local authorities face when navigating environmental programs with potential geopolitical implications.



