Srilankan Airlines Holds Global Sales Conference

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Colombo: SriLankan Airlines' latest Global Sales Conference in Hambantota concluded on November 24. Some 200 of the airline's top international agents and tour operators attended the event. At the conference, SriLankan Airlines informed the international participants about its operational plans. The airline also offered participants a glimpse into the vistas, wildlife, history, cuisine and culture that colour Sri Lanka as a global destination.

The participants represented SriLankan Airlines' direct network spanning the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the Far East, Europe, the Middle East and Australia and included general sales agents, travel agents, tour operators and franchisees of the airline's tour operating arm, SriLankan Holidays.



Speaking on the occasion, Richard Nuttall, Chief Executive Officer, SriLankan Airlines said, "We wanted to bring travel agents from all over the world to Sri Lanka so that they can experience this wonderful country for what it is and go home inspired to promote Sri Lanka as a remarkable and safe destination. I hope that this programme will help them make an emotional connection with Sri Lanka and ask themselves what else can we sell in Sri Lanka?"



Through curated tours, accompanied by members of the airline's worldwide sales team, participants got to visit some of Sri Lanka's iconic landmarks. The three-day event that followed the tours highlighted the vibrant culture and traditions of Sri Lanka. The main conference was held at Shangri-La Hambantota and brought together a host of industry experts, focusing on conversations and ideas that would shape SriLankan Airlines' future endeavours in destination marketing.



