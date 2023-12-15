HQCJ Launches Open Competition To Fill Over 500 Vacant Positions Of Appellate Judges

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 15, 2023, the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJ) launched an unprecedented open competition to fill more than 500 vacant positions of appellate judges.

The HQCJ said this in a statement posted on its website, Ukrinform reports.

"The Commission is aware of its crucial role and responsibility in accelerating the European integration processes of Ukraine, because the right to a fair trial is a key European democratic value, and the main task of the HQCJ is to provide the judicial system with judges, which means granting Ukrainian citizens access to justice," the statement said.

In total, the system of appellate courts currently lacks more than half (56%) of judges. In terms of jurisdictions, 425 positions of judges are vacant in general appellate courts, 67 positions in appellate administrative courts, and 58 positions in appellate commercial courts.