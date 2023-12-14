GUR Intelligence Reports Increased Pressure On Ukrainians Living Under Occupation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian invaders increase the pressure on the local population who refused to obtain Russian passports.

That's according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, Ukrinform reports.

"The aggressor state Russia has significantly activated the flywheel of intimidation and repression in connection with the preparation for the so-called election process and the "re-election" of Putin, as well as in order to identify opponents of enslavement by Russia," the report says.

As noted, the occupation administrations create intolerable conditions for those who refuse to obtain Russian passports: people are denied medical and social assistance, also deprived of access to electricity and water supplies.

As part of punitive and repressive groups that systematically raid Ukrainian households in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, Russian invaders also employed behavioral analysts.

During the so-called "ID checks" and searches, these specialists closely observe home owners, creating additional psychological pressure.

Trying to intimidate and establish total control over the local population, the Russians in the occupied Ukrainian territories are trying to cut off all possible channels of communication and access to information.

For example, to obtain a permit for using mobile internet services, Ukrainians living under occupation must contact Russian-controlled providers.

At the same time, in these companies, certain codes are entered on people's phones, which may point to a coordinated effort to plant spy malware, states the GUR.

As reported by Ukrinform, the spokesman for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Andriy Kovaliov, said in the temporarily occupied cities of Donetsk region, Russian invaders are conducting raids to check IDs of local residents.