Qatar National Day Celebration At Old Doha Port's Winter Festival

Doha, Qatar: The Winter Festival at Old Doha Port which runs from Wednesday to Saturday will also be available to visitors this Sunday and Monday (December 17-18) in celebration of Qatar National Day.

From 3pm on December 17 and 18, visitors can witness and participate in National Day activities.

“Continuation of the Winter Festival during this weekend will include the official holidays related to Qatar National Day, along with additional activities with a national theme,” announced Old Doha Port on its social media handles.

Visitors can also check out a rich display of age-old crafts, roaming parades, engage with sculptors and live artists that takes place four times a day at three key venues within the Port.

"Delightful children's activities including sea mascots, face painting, juggling shows, and more. Don't miss the vibes of our Winter Festival!," added the statement.

The Winter Festival at Old Doha Port will run until January 7, 2024.