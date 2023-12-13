Zelensky Speaks Of“Positive Signal” On Support From U.S.

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine says he received a“positive signal” from the U.S. regarding continued support for Ukraine.

He stated this at a joint press conference in Oslo with the leaders of Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland following the Ukraine-Nordic summit, responding to a journalist's suggestion that his visit to the U.S. brought no desired result regarding the allocation of security assistance for Ukraine, reports Ukrinform.

"On the contrary, during meetings in the USA with House Representatives and Senators, leaders of both parties, the Administration of the President and him personally, I received a positive signal regarding the support for and assistance to Ukraine on the part of the USA. There is an issue about the timeframe and the domestic political situation – it goes without saying. But we all have confidence," the president said.

Some U.S. lawmakers urgenot to go on Christmas vacation without passing Ukraine aid

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Norway after his visit to the USA.

While in the U.S., Zelensky had meetings with the military and political leadership, discussing continued aid to Ukraine. While American lawmakers are yet to pass the decision on the long-term assistance, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the allocation of $200 million in immediate military aid to Ukraine.

U.S. politicians to able to agree on supplemental funding for Ukraine -

Together with the leaders of Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, and Sweden, the President of Ukraine discussed at the Ukraine-Nordic summit in Oslo the strengthening of defense, political and economic cooperation.