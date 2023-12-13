11Th International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT AUTUMN) Celebrates A Resounding Success

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The 11th International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT AUTUMN), which took place from October 25th to 27th at the stunning Pacifico Yokohama, concluded with resounding success, leaving an unforgettable impression on the jewellery industry.



A Showcase of Artistry and Innovation

IJT AUTUMN 2023 served as a dazzling platform for the international jewellery community to come together and celebrate the artistry, innovation, and commerce of the industry. Over the course of three eventful days, the exhibition attracted an impressive number of 12,347 visitors who were captivated by the exquisite jewellery on display.



A Global Gathering of Excellence

This year's event gathered 397 exhibitors from 10 different countries namely Japan, China, Lithuania, Poland, Hong Kong, Thailand, Italy, India, Turkey, and South Korea. They showcased their finest creations, ranging from timeless classics to cutting-edge contemporary designs, affirming IJT AUTUMN's status as a premier destination for jewellers and enthusiasts worldwide.



"IJT AUTUMN was held with the largest number of exhibitors ever as a hub for creativity, business networking, and opportunities in the jewellery sector. It's truly gratifying to witness such a remarkable turnout and enthusiasm from the global jewellery community." said Naozumi Matsuo, IJT AUTUMN Show Director.



More Than Jewels: A Platform for Partnership

IJT AUTUMN 2023 was not just about the brilliant jewels on display; it was also a prime avenue for forging new connections and business partnerships. Attendees had the chance to engage in fruitful discussions, explore emerging trends, and lay the foundation for prosperous collaborations.



Mark Your Calendar for IJT 2024

Looking ahead, the 35th International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) in 2024 promises to be bigger. Scheduled from January 17th to 20th, 2024, at the renowned Tokyo Big Sight, IJT will continue its legacy as Japan's largest and most prestigious international jewellery trade show. It is an opportunity for industry professionals to discover the latest trends, expand their businesses, and immerse themselves in the world of exquisite jewellery.



