Kuwait's DGCA, French (STERELA) Sign KD-6.2-Mln Weather Monitoring Deal

KUWAIT, 13 Dec (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) signed a contract with the French company (STERELA) to implement the automatic weather monitoring system at Kuwait International Airport at a value around KD 6.2 million.

The contract was signed by the Kuwaiti side, Acting Director-General of Civil Aviation Emad Al-Jalawi, and by the Frenchman, CEO of STERELA'S Robert Bousquet.

Deputy Director General for Planning and Project Affairs at DGCA Saad Al-Otaibi told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) after signing the contract that the project, which has a completion period of 1,095 days followed by 4 years of warranty and maintenance, aimed to develop the country's air and marine navigation systems.

Al-Otaibi explained that the project was a system to provide meteorological information such as temperature, wind direction speed, humidity, air quality, measuring tides and sea temperature.

It is noteworthy that the system provides this data through 38 land and sea stations distributed throughout the country and its territorial waters, said Al-Otaibi.

He also pointed out that this information was used for the safety of air and marine navigation and for the safety of citizens and residents. This data is also provided to various parties in the country. (end)

