Iran Cancels Visa Regime With 32 Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The Cabinet of
Iran approved the decision on unilateral cancellation of the visa
regime with 32 countries, Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage,
Tourism and Handicrafts Ezzatollah Zarghami, said, Trend reports.
He told the reporters about the decision after the Cabinet
meeting on December 13, 2023.
Zarghami said that the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism
and Handicrafts had suggested waiving the visa requirement for 32
countries.
He added that the government aims to 'welcome the world to Iran
and communicate with the global community'. By removing the visa
barrier, Iran hopes to attract more visitors.
This is not the first time that Iran has eased its visa policy.
So far, Iran has already lifted the visa requirement for 10
countries - 6 on a reciprocal basis and 4 on a unilateral
basis.
