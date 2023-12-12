Ukrainian Forces Have Advantage Over Russian Army Fighting At Night UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine“move mostly at night” and have advantage over the Russian army when fighting at night, mainly due to the enemy's night vision equipment shortages.

The relevant statement was made by the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom on the social media platform X , referring to the latest Defence Intelligence update, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The analysts mentioned that, in late November 2023, a social media user claiming to be a Russian soldier serving in Kherson highlighted the shortage of night vision goggles (NVGs) and low-light cameras for uncrewed aerial vehicles.

“NVGs have frequently featured high in the lists of equipment Russian units request from their families and supporters. Ukrainian forces have often been equipped with night vision devices from international partners,” the analysts explained.

According to the UK intelligence, there is also likely a cultural element to Russia's problem: Russian military training has rarely emphasized night exercises instead typically building towards set-piece, daylight events to impress visiting senior officers.