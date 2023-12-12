Heydar Aliyev's Ideas Serve Sacred Goals Of Azerbaijani People - State Committee For Family

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Heydar Aliyev's
ideas both today and in the future will serve the sacred goals of
the Azerbaijani people, said Chairperson of the State Committee for
Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan Bahar Muradova,
Trend reports.
She noted that the Azerbaijani people will remember Heydar
Aliyev throughout the existence of the Azerbaijani state.
"Great leader Heydar Aliyev by his wise policy and with the help
of people's power managed to overcome all difficulties and problems
put by time before the country, and realized the people's
millennial dream of independent statehood. Heroism and selflessness
of Heydar Aliyev is an example for every citizen of Azerbaijan,"
Muradova added.
The 12th of December is the Remembrance Day of Heydar Aliyev,
the national leader of the Azerbaijani people. Prime Minister Ali
Asadov, speaker of Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, head
of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, and other state
and government officials, as well as servicemen, law enforcement
officers, representatives of the diplomatic corps visited the grave
of the national leader in the Alley of Honorable Burial and, laying
flowers at the monument, expressed deep respect to the memory of
the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan.
Also, the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev's spouse,
scientist-ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was
honored and flowers were laid at her place of grave.
