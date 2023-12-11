Kuwait Echoes Backing For Palestinian Self-Determination

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait determinedly backs the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and an independent state with East Jerusalem being its capital, said a Foreign Ministry official Monday.

Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Saad Al-Muhaini made the remark during a forum co-organized by National Diwan of Human Rights and Kuwait University's Center for Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Studies, under the patronage of Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The forum was held to mark the Human Rights Day, which falls on December 10.

Al-Muhaini said Kuwait, through its membership of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) starting as of early next year, will give top priority to the Palestinian cause, and seek to defend Arab, Muslim and friendly countries, which have been under politicized attack due to their human rights dossiers.

He boasted that Kuwait's HRC membership was the culmination of long endeavors and achievements that have been made in the fields of human rights at both national and international levels.

The State of Kuwait, for instance, has joined seven international treaties and protocols pertinent to human rights, he pointed out.

For his part, Chairman of the National Diwan of Human Rights Jassem Al-Mubarki condemned the brutal Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip, where genocides, war crimes and crimes against humanity are being committed mostly against women and children.

This Zionist brutality is putting the entire world in general and human rights organizations in particular before historic responsibility for moving seriously and immediately to reach a ceasefire and stem these atrocities, he emphasized.

He underlined his agency's commitment to supporting all initiatives that could contribute to promoting and respecting human rights in line with relevant international conventions.

Director of Kuwait University's Center for Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Studies Yaqoub Al-Kandari addressed the gathering by saying that human rights concepts and definitions depend on the likes and whims of some countries and international organizations.

To make it clear, he said some countries claim defending and backing human rights, but, in fact, such rights are subject to different interpretations and discrimination from one person to another. (end)

fr







MENAFN11122023000071011013ID1107574246