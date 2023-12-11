Kosovo's President Meets Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Kosovo HE Vjosa Osmani met Monday with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, at her residence, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2023.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them.
MENAFN11122023000063011010ID1107573887
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.