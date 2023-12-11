Aayera Hosted“THE ADAS SHOW 2023” At The ICAT

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 11th December 2023: Aayera, a global business information firm hosted the "THE ADAS SHOW" 2023" at The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) centre in Manesar, Gurugram under the aegis of the Ministry of Heavy Industries. The event witnessed leading dignities like Honorable Shri Hanif Qureshi, IPS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Shri Saurabh Dalela, Director of ICAT among many others as major guests.



More than 45 leading OEMs such as BMW, MG, HONDA and auto tech companies showcased the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology. ADAS has rapidly become a focal point in the automotive world, revolutionising safety, convenience, and the overall driving experience in India. At the show, leading like BMW showcased the 'ADAS LIVE DEMO', concluding as one of the event's highlights. A close-up view of the newest ADAS technology in operation was given to participants in this lively and captivating event. Showcasing their creative solutions in actual driving situations were automakers, ADAS technology providers, and manufacturers of ADAS testing equipment. Automotive test systems headed by Mr. S Ramanathan, MD ATS managed the entire track event.





Commenting on the show, Mr. Hanif Qureshi, IPS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries said" The growing adoption of ADAS technology positions India to become a leader in the global automobile industry. This game-changing technology has the potential to revolutionize the Indian auto sector, and we encourage OEMs to prioritize its development and implementation".



Commenting on the show, Mr. Saurabh Dalela, Director of ICAT, said, "We are delighted to present the ADAS show, and participation from leading auto players has helped us to showcase the rapidly evolving landscape of automotive technology. At this event, we are nurturing and fostering an ecosystem that supports innovation and industry growth for the Indian Auto industry.



The one-day event witnessed cutting-edge technology by various auto companies, Expert Speaker Sessions and Live Demonstrations at the ICAT center.





About The Adas Show



The "ADAS LIVE DEMO" at the ICAT testing track will be a feature of the ADAS Show 2023. This exciting and interactive event brings together important figures in the automotive sector to highlight the most recent developments in ADAS technologies. Manufacturers of automobiles, ADAS technology firms, and suppliers of ADAS testing equipment are collaborating to showcase their creative solutions in practical driving situations. The chance to watch and take part in live demonstrations of various ADAS capabilities will be available to visitors. Leading providers of ADAS technology take part in live demonstrations to showcase their state-of-the-art ADAS components and systems. Certain ADAS capabilities, such as automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assistance, might be available to them. These exhibits highlight the ADAS technology' inventive features, efficacy, and precision.





About Aayera



Aayera is a global business information firm that conducts, organizes and hosts conferences, summits, training's and exhibitions. We have successfully conducted projects for international and local clients throughout the Middle East and the Levant. We handle a diverse portfolio, offering 360-degree solutions to a number of industries, encompassing Event Management & Promotions, Exhibitions and Marketing Communication.





About The International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT)



The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) was established in 2006 in Manesar, Haryana, India. ICAT is located approximately 38 km from Delhi Airport and has two centres measuring 8 acres and 46 acres respectively. Both centres are located in Manesar within the proximity of 7 km.



ICAT provides quality services to the industry in all the domains of automotive and non-automotive development, such as Powertrain, Noise Vibration and Harshness, Component, Fatigue, Photometry, Tyre & Wheel, Passive Safety, EMC and CAD & CAE.





Company :-Media Mantra

User :- Anurag Gupta

Email :...