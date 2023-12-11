Iran's Stance On Its Nuclear Program Remains Unchanged - MFA Spokesman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Iran maintains its position on the country's nuclear program and its nuclear activities will not change based on the position of any country, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said at the press conference in Tehran on December 11, Trend reports.

According to him, the European parties of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are expressing opinions against Iran and the JCPOA.

"However, Iran will never give up its legitimate interests and will not pay attention to the position of European countries revealed to the media, because such positions do not help to resolve misunderstandings," Kanaani explained.

He said that the JCPOA for Iran is in force, adding that 'no one has left this deal except the US. Even the US itself has not declared this deal to be a dead agreement'.

Iran's nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of November 2018.

Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.

Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.

---

