Iran's Stance On Its Nuclear Program Remains Unchanged - MFA Spokesman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Iran maintains
its position on the country's nuclear program and its nuclear
activities will not change based on the position of any country,
spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser
Kanaani said at the press conference in Tehran on December 11,
Trend reports.
According to him, the European parties of the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are expressing opinions
against Iran and the JCPOA.
"However, Iran will never give up its legitimate interests and
will not pay attention to the position of European countries
revealed to the media, because such positions do not help to
resolve misunderstandings," Kanaani explained.
He said that the JCPOA for Iran is in force, adding that 'no one
has left this deal except the US. Even the US itself has not
declared this deal to be a dead agreement'.
Iran's nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal
signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France,
and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US
withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of
November 2018.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful
purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its
highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and
now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more
than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.
Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on
its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are
to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries,
access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN11122023000187011040ID1107570152
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.