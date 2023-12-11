Swiss Art Dealer And Russian Oligarch Settle Feud Over Collection

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Завершен спор между Ивом Бувье и Дмитрием Рыболевлевым



Billionaire art dealer Yves Bouvier has settled a criminal dispute in Switzerland with the Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev, resolving one of the biggest and most acrimonious disputes in art market history.

Rybolovlev, one of Bouvier's former clients, accused the Swiss businessman in 2015 of systematically overinflating the value of €2 billion (CHF1.9 billion) of art he had sold him – a 38-painting collection of masterpieces that included Leonardo da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi'.

The oligarch subsequently launched a barrage of lawsuits around the globe, including criminal cases against Bouvier in Monaco, France and Switzerland.

The cases have gradually been dropped or settled.

In Monaco, charges of fraud and money laundering against Bouvier unravelled in 2019 after leaked offshore databases revealed Rybolovlev had been bribing Monegasque government officials, including the justice minister. Monaco prosecutors have charged the oligarch with influence peddling and corruption.

The Swiss case was the last criminal case outstanding against Bouvier.

“On 20 November the parties informed the Public Prosecutor's Office that they had reached an agreement,” the prosecutor of Geneva said on Thursday.“The parties requested that no further action be taken in the criminal proceedings and indicated that they would not be opposed to the case being closed.”

As part of the settlement, a civil case against Bouvier in Singapore will also be terminated.

No other details of the settlement were made public.