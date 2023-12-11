China, Saudi Arabia deepen cooperation in AI, renewable energy, manufacturing

(MENAFN) In a significant move towards bolstering economic ties, China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Jin Quanglong, declared the nation's keen interest in deepening cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The focus areas for collaboration include artificial intelligence, photovoltaics, the production of new energy vehicles, and aircraft manufacturing. The announcement followed a meeting between Minister Jin Quanglong and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih in Beijing.



As highlighted in the statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the bilateral discussions emphasize the strengthening of partnerships in the industrial and information technology sectors. Minister Jin Quanglong emphasized the immense potential for collaboration between the two countries, with China aiming to expedite the transition to a new manufacturing system, complemented by Saudi Arabia's abundant resources and expansive market.



Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, in response, lauded the significance of cooperation with China, recognized as the largest economy in Asia and the second-largest globally. He particularly underscored the importance of collaboration in the industrial and information technology domains. Al-Falih expressed the Kingdom's eagerness to expand trade and investment exchanges, emphasizing the pursuit of mutual benefits.



These collaborative endeavors materialize within the context of the official visit by the Saudi Minister of Investment to China. During this visit, both parties are poised to delve into prospects for cooperation across various sectors and explore opportunities for joint investments. The commitment to strengthening economic relations and fortifying strategic ties underpins the foundation of these efforts, reflecting the shared vision for a robust and mutually beneficial partnership.

