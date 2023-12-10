Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Gaza Strip Complete GUR Defense Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The evacuation from the Gaza Strip has been completed as Ukraine managed to remove from the areas 315 people, including 304 Ukrainians, two Palestinians, and nine citizens of Moldova.

That's according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry (GUR ), Ukrinform reports.

"The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs that the operation to rescue our citizens from the Gaza Strip has been successfully completed," the statement reads.

The evacuation mission carried out by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelensky was run in several stages. As a result, it was possible to evacuate 315 persons from the dangerous zone, including 304 Ukrainians, two Palestinians, and nine citizens of Moldova.

"Among those rescued from the Gaza Strip are two persons with injuries, a cancer patient, a pregnant woman, as well as two citizens who helped Ukrainian military scouts navigate the conflict zone," the GUR noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 7, Hamas invaded Israel, killing and abducting Israeli military and civilians. Israel responded by a series of strikes on Hamas bases in the Gaza Strip.

The seven-day ceasefire led to the release of about a hundred hostages held by Hamas in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, and eased humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has "resumed full-scale fighting" after Hamas violated the ceasefire agreement.