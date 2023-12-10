Sheikh Hamad Award For Translation: Continuous Journey Backing Cross-Cultural Interaction Between Arabic And World Languages

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding will honor the winners of its ninth edition, on Tuesday. Individuals and institutions from 38 countries worldwide are racing for the prize.

This affirms the continuation of the awards journey - since its launch by the State of Qatar in 2015 - to contribute to bridging the gap between Arab countries and the world, especially with translation constituting the second source of knowledge, after scientific research.

Since its inception, the award has worked to enrich the Arab library with the worlds creativity in various fields of knowledge, the most prominent of which are literature, Islamic studies, philosophy, social sciences, political science, history, and others. It was concerned with encouraging and honoring translators and appreciating their role in strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation among the peoples of the world and their role in building bridges of communication between nations.

The awardmotivates creativity, consolidates lofty values, and spreads diversity, pluralism and openness. It also aspires to consolidate the culture of knowledge and dialogue, spread Arab and Islamic culture, develop international understanding, and encourage mature acculturation processes between the Arabic language and the rest of the worlds languages through translation and Arabization activities.

This edition has adopted Spanish as a main language, after English, while Bulgarian, Sindhi, and Somali were chosen as sub-languages.

This aims to stimulate translation efforts to and from Arabic in countries that speak these languages, encouraging continued cultural exchange between these nations and Arab communities.

Since the award was introduced, about 100 translators and academics were honored in the two main languages, in addition to 50 institutions and translators in the Achievement Prizes in various languages. Since 2017, the award has honored 10 translators who excelled in providing distinguished dictionaries between their languages and Arabic, in addition to providing eight incentive awards from 2018 until now.

The award has motivated individuals, publishers and Arab and international cultural institutions to pay attention to translation and Arabization, strive for excellence and creativity in them, contribute to raising the level of translation and Arabization on the basis of quality, accuracy, and cognitive and intellectual value, and enrich the Arab library with important works from different cultures.

The award value is USD 2 million divided into three categories: Translation awards in the two main languages, Achievement Prizes in the two main languages and Achievement Prizes in selected sub-languages.