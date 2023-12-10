President Ilham Aliyev, President Rumen Radev Hold One-On-One Meeting (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NIŠ, SERBIA, December 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev in the Serbian city of Niš, Trend reports.

They commended the development of friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in various areas.

Emphasizing the importance of the inauguration of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector, the presidents congratulated each other on this occasion.

Touching upon the significance of the Solidarity Ring initiative, the heads of state reiterated the project`s crucial role in expanding energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union and Azerbaijan`s contributing to gas supply to Europe.

President Ilham Aliyev invited the President of Bulgaria to pay a visit to Azerbaijan. The invitation was gratefully accepted.