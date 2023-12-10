Kuwait Min., Pakistan Amb. Discuss Food Security Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban and Ambassador of Pakistan to the State of Kuwait Malik Mohammad Farooq discussed on Sunday ways to enhance cooperation within food security.

In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce said that Minister Al-Aiban commended during the meeting the cooperation between Kuwait and Pakistan, adding that the two countries were eager to develop ties on all possible levels.

The statement indicated that the meeting also touched on food security opportunity offered by Pakistan to Kuwait especially within agricultural and livestock imports.

The two sides agreed to hold further meetings to look into other venues of cooperation. (end)

