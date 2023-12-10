Israel Announces Date Of Intense Fighting With Hamas In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Intense fighting
against Hamas in the Gaza Strip will continue for at least two more
months, Israeli state radio Kan said, Trend reports.
According to the information, no ceasefire agreements are
expected to be concluded in Gaza after this period, and localized
operations will be carried out by army units inside the Palestinian
enclave.
During these two months Israel plans to actively seek additional
deals for the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7
and held in the Strip.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
