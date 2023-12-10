               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Serbia Thanks President Ilham Aliyev For Serbia-Bulgaria Interconnector Project


12/10/2023 5:19:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NIS, Serbia, December 10. Serbian Minister of Mines and Energy Dubravka Djedović Handanović expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the project of Serbia-Bulgaria interconnector, Trend reports.

She spoke at the launching ceremony of the Bulgaria-Serbia gas interconnector in Nis, Serbia.

Will be updated

MENAFN10122023000187011040ID1107565913

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search