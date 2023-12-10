OAPEC Chief: Doha To Host The Organization's 111Th Meeting Mon.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), Eng. Jamal Al-Loughani, said Sunday that Qatar will host the next meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Organization, which will be held on Monday in Doha with the participation of the oil ministers of the member states.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Loughani affirmed that the Republic of Iraq's delegate to the organization's Council of Ministers, Hayyan Abdulghani Al-Sawad, will serve as the meeting's chairperson.

Al-Loughani noted that topics related to the organization's work will be covered at the meeting, the most significant is the organization's draft estimated budget for 2024 and the developments regarding the organization's work, and the evaluation of laws, systems, and procedures in the energy sector.

He stated that the meeting will also announce the winners of the OAPEC Award for Scientific Research.

He recalled that the meeting will be led by the executive office with the participation of members of the executive office of the organization and chaired by Eng. Naseer Aziz Jabbar, representative of the Republic of Iraq in the executive office of the organization, which has the presidency of the current session.

Al-Loughani expressed his sincere gratitude to Qatar for hosting this meeting, praising the continuous support received by the OAPEC General Secretariat from member states to achieve the objectives for which it was established and for the good and interest of member states. (end)

