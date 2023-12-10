Orban clarifies why EU cant afford to approve Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Le Point, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated his staunch opposition to Ukraine's potential accession to the European Union, characterizing it as a "bad decision." Despite acknowledging the importance of strengthening cooperation with Ukraine, Orban firmly believes that European Union membership for the country is not viable at this point.



Orban argued that both Ukraine and the European Union are not ready for accession talks, challenging the European Commission's assertion that Ukraine has met four out of seven requirements for joining the bloc. He particularly emphasized Ukraine's reputation as one of the most corrupt countries globally, dismissing the Commission's assessment as inaccurate.



According to Orban, Hungary, as a neighboring country to Ukraine, possesses a nuanced understanding of the situation and stands firm in its belief that Ukraine is not prepared for European Union membership. He contested the idea that the European Union is reluctant to accept Ukraine due to financial implications, pointing out that countries like France would face substantial additional costs, potentially amounting to EUR3.5 billion, a burden he questioned the French people's willingness to bear.



Orban also raised concerns about the potential impact of Ukraine's large size and significant agricultural sector on the European Union, cautioning that an abrupt entry into the European Union agricultural system could have devastating consequences. He stressed the necessity of transforming the agricultural subsidy system before considering Ukraine's accession to avoid potential economic repercussions.



As Hungary takes a firm stance against Ukraine's European Union membership, Orban's comments add to the ongoing debate surrounding the geopolitical and economic considerations influencing the expansion of the European Union.





