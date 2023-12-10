Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza strike Israeli military bases

(MENAFN) On the day of Saturday, Palestinian resistance factions located in the Gaza Strip asserted that they had undertaken deliberate actions aimed at various Israeli military targets.



The Al-Quds Brigades, affiliated with the Islamic Jihad Movement and serving as its military arm, asserted on the messaging platform Telegram that they successfully aimed at an Israeli military vehicle using two shells. As a result of this targeted action, several soldiers were reported injured in the western vicinity of Gaza City.



The military wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, reported “targeting enemy (Israeli) command centers” in southern Gaza City with heavy-caliber mortar shells.



They also announced striking “an Israeli Merkava tank in the eastern part of Khan Yunis city with a Yasin 105 shell.”



Al-Qassam additionally asserted responsibility for shelling the advancing enemy forces in the northern part of Khan Yunis city using mortar shells. Furthermore, they reported launching a barrage of missiles directed at the Israeli settlement known as "Magen" within the Gaza region.



On the evening of Friday, the Al-Qassam Brigades reported the destruction, either completely or partially, of 21 Israeli military vehicles in the Gaza Strip.



This development follows Israel's resumption of military operations in the Gaza Strip on December 1, subsequent to the conclusion of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.



The ongoing conflict has resulted in a significant toll, with at least 17,487 Palestinians reported killed and more than 46,480 others injured due to relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7. These hostilities began after a cross-border attack by Hamas.

