GCC Countries Hold Israel Legally Responsible For Killing Thousands Of Civilians In Gaza

New York: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries renewed their condemnation of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip holding Israel legally responsible for the ongoing attacks that targeted innocent civilians and resulted in the death of thousands of Gazan civilians, most of them were women and children, in a clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

This came in a statement delivered by HE the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, on behalf of the GCC countries, before the Security Council meeting on the item "Situation in the Middle East, Including the Palestinian Question."

Her Excellency explained that the GCC countries reject the Israeli measures that aim to displace the residents of Gaza and reject the justifications for describing the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip as self-defense. They also call on the international community to take the necessary measures, within international law, to respond to the illegal practices of the Israeli government and its policy of collective punishment against the residents of Gaza, in addition to providing international protection for the brotherly Palestinian people.

The Gulf Cooperation Council countries condemn the occupation forces' targeting of civilian facilities and infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and refugee camps, as well as o the killing of journalists, and targeting international facilities and the headquarters of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, Her excellency added stressing that the Israeli blockade of the Strip violates international humanitarian law and Security Council Resolution No. 2417, which condemns the illegal prevention of the delivery of humanitarian aid, and condemns the use of starvation of civilians as a method of fighting.

HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani stated that the GCC countries praise the success of the mediation efforts made by the State of Qatar in cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States to reach and extend the humanitarian pause, which allowed the exchange of prisoners and the delivery of assistance; and expresses regret at the cessation of the pause.

She added that the GCC countries also condemn the expansion of Israeli attacks to southern Gaza, threatening the lives of millions of displaced people and also expresses deep concern over the many UN and humanitarian organizations from halting their activities due to the depletion of resources, fuel shortages, and lack of security.

Her Excellency said that GCC countries welcome the UN Security Council adoption of Resolution No. 2712, which calls for the establishment of urgent pauses and humanitarian corridors extending throughout the Gaza Strip, demand the commitment to its full implementation, and forward to the speedy establishment of appropriate mechanisms to monitor its implementation.

GCC countries also commend the step taken by the Secretary-General by sending a letter to the UN Security Council under Article 99 of the United Nations Charter, in which he called on the Council to declare an urgent humanitarian ceasefire, she said adding that the GCC countries stress that the Council's responsibility, under its mandate in accordance with the Charter, is to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, and to demand that the parties comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, especially with regard to the protection of civilians.

She called on the Council to adopt the draft resolution presented by UAE on behalf of the Arab Group.

Her Excellency stressed that the GCC countries demand an immediate ceasefire, ensuring the unhindered provision of adequate humanitarian and relief aid and basic needs to those in need, throughout the Gaza Strip, and taking steps to accelerate the direct entry of aid, in addition to resuming electricity and water supplies, and allowing the entry of fuel, food and medicine.

Her Excellency stated that the GCC countries had rushed to provide humanitarian relief aid to the brothers in Gaza, in addition to continuous financial support to meet humanitarian needs, and to support the activities of the United Nations, especially UNRWA, whose needs have increased in light of the pivotal role it plays, especially in light of the Israeli attacks on its facilities and employees. She called on the international community to increase urgent humanitarian support for the humanitarian appeals of the United Nations and UNRWA.

HE Sheikha Alya reaffirmed GCC countries' positions on the centrality of the Palestinian cause, ending the Israeli occupation, and their support for the sovereignty of the Palestinian people over all the Palestinian territories occupied since June 1967, establishing the independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and guaranteeing the rights of refugees, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative, and international legitimacy resolutions, stressing the need to redouble the efforts of the international community to resolve the conflict, in a way that fulfills all the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, in accordance with those foundations.

His Excellency noted that the GCC countries support the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the European Union and the Arab League to revive the peace process in the Middle East in cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and calls on the Security Council to issue a resolution to complete international recognition of the independent State of Palestine.

Her Excellency expressed once again the support of the GCC countries for the brotherly Palestinian people in their current ordeal, their support for their steadfastness on their land, and their full solidarity with them until they obtain all their legitimate rights.