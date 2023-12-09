5 Militants Killed In KP's Tank District

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Five militants have been killed in an intelligence based operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district, the military says.

The operation was conducted late on Thursday night in the Mullazai area of Tank district, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Friday.

“A sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other militants present in the area, as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of militancy,” a statement from ISPR said.

Elsewhere in the presence, security forces pounded suspected militants' hideouts in Tirah Valley, bordering Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar.

Dawn quoted sources as saying the alleged hideouts were struck with heavy artillery and helicopter gunships. Information regarding casualties was not immediately available.

Targets in Sanda Pal, Shalmanda Hills, Dray Naghari and Landawar areas were heavily bombed, the newspaper reported. Area residents had already vacated their houses.

