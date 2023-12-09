UN Chief Urges Countries To Do Everything Possible To End Gazans' Ordeal

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Dec 9 (NNN-XINHUA) – UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, yesterday urged the international community to make every possible effort, to bring an end to the suffering of the people in Gaza.

“The people of Gaza are looking into the abyss. The international community must do everything possible to end their ordeal,” the UN chief told the Security Council's emergency meeting, on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

The top UN official said that, there is“a high risk of the total collapse of the humanitarian support system in Gaza, which would have devastating consequences.”

Guterres warned that,“there is no effective protection of civilians.”

He said that, more than 17,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed, since the start of Israel's military operations, including more than 4,000 women and 7,000 children. Tens of thousands are reported to have been injured, and many are missing, presumably under the rubble.

“Attacks from air, land and sea are intense, continuous and widespread. So far, they have reportedly hit 339 education facilities, 26 hospitals, 56 healthcare facilities, 88 mosques and three churches,” he said.

Over 60 percent of Gaza's housing has reportedly been destroyed or damaged – some 300,000 houses and apartments. Some 85 percent of the population have been forced from their homes, according to the secretary-general.

Guterres also warned that Gazans are running out of food.

He cited the World Food Programme as saying that, there is“a serious risk of starvation and famine.”

In northern Gaza, 97 percent of households are not eating enough. In the south, the figure among displaced people is 83 percent. Half the people of the north and more than one third of displaced people in the south are simply starving, he said.– NNN-XINHUA