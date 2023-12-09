Taiwan Deepens Squeeze On Chip Tech Leakage To China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Taiwan, citing national security reasons, has banned exports to mainland China of know-how and raw materials that can be used to make chips smaller than 14 nanometers.

Advanced chip-making technology is now one of 22 core technologies that Taiwan does not want Beijing to obtain, according to the island's National Science and Technology Council (NSTC).



The list, which covers the defense, aerospace, agricultural, semiconductor and cybersecurity sectors, took effect immediately after its announcement on Wednesday (December 6).

“If people have the knowhow to make chips below 14nm, they can make many other chips,” Chen Kwo-liang, director general of the NSTC's Department of Foresight and Innovation Policies , citing the opinion of an official advisory board formed by industry experts and academics.

Chen said Taiwan, taking cues from other countries, would control the exports of a list of items including chip-making equipment, gas and chemical products used in making chips below 14nm.



In July, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry imposed export regulations on 23 types of advanced chip-making equipment and raw materials.



“The announcement of a core technologies list is aimed at protecting Taiwanese firms' commercial secrets. Anyone who steals these technologies or illegally exports them should be punished under the national security law,” Chen said.

