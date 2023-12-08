First Section Of Kakheti Highway Opens, Project To Be Completed In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Infrastructure Minister Irakli Karseladze on Friday
said the first four-kilometre section of the 35-km Kakheti Highway,
a project stretching from the capital of Tbilisi to the central
part of the eastern Kakheti region, had become operational, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The Highway is divided into two sections - a 35-km
Tbilisi-Sagarejo and 16 Bakurtsikhe-Tsnori roads. The former
is itself composed of three sections - the Vaziani bypass road,
Vaziani-Sagarejo section and Sagarejo bypass road - with
construction underway on all three.
The four-km section opened earlier today is the Vaziani bypass
road, constructed by a Georgian company. Karseladze said
construction of the remaining two sections was proceeding
“according to plan”.
The Minister noted the construction of the Sagarejo-Badiauri
road had started this year with the financial support from the
World Bank. He noted the road was due to be opened in 2025.
While being a part of a main highway connecting Tbilisi with
Kakheti, the Tbilisi-Sagarejo road also functions as a transit
corridor providing connection to the northwestern part of
Azerbaijan. The existing road passes through densely populated
villages and cities of Vaziani, Sartichala, Ninotsminda and
Sagarejo.
After its completion, the Bakurtsikhe-Tsnori road will pass six
villages in Alazani lowlands. It will connect the international
road spanning between Tbilisi, Bakurtsikhe, Lagodekhi and the
Azerbaijani border with the existing local network.
Karseladze also said he expected improved traffic safety and
reduced travel times following the completion of the project, with
potential reduction of travel time from Tbilisi to Sagarejo
municipality to one hour and 20 minutes.
