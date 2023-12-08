Russia's Strikes Against Snake Island Intended To Demonstrate Control Over Black Sea UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's high-risk missions against Snake [Zmiinyi] Island are intended to demonstrate that the aggressor state can project force across the Black Sea.

The relevant statement was made by the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom on the social media platform X , referring to the latest Defence Intelligence update, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

On December 5, 2023, Russia's Naval Aviation Su-24M FENCER D fighter bomber was highly likely shot down by to a Ukrainian surface-to-air Missile (SAM) over the north-western Black Sea in the vicinity of Ukraine's Snake Island, according to the analysts.

The two-man crew was likely lost: the location and operational conditions would make a successful Russian search and rescue mission extremely challenging.

Since summer 2023, Russia has continued to conduct high-risk, crewed strike missions against the island.

The UK intelligence believes this is likely mainly for messaging reasons“because the island has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance and Russia wants to demonstrate it can project force across the Black Sea.”

Both sides still suffer regular combat aircraft losses. Overall, air defences continue to severely limit the effectiveness of tactical air operations, the analysts concluded.