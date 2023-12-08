MBZUAI And E& Join Hands To Bolster AI Talent, Innovation And Start-Ups

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: On the sidelines of COP28 UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the world's first graduate research AI university, and e&, the global technology group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU aims to cement the UAE's position as a hub of AI innovation through exploring collaboration in areas including AI human capacity building, developing industry-specific projects with tangible applications, including sustainability solutions, and venture capital funding for AI startups.

Signed by MBZUAI's Vice President of Public Affairs and Alumni Relations, Sultan Al Hajji, and Harrison Lung, Group Chief Strategy Officer of e&, the MoU will support e&'s advancement in AI talent sourcing and training via MBZUAI's Executive Program (MEP), upskilling its in-house AI capacity. The two organizations will collaborate on research projects and co-develop use cases and joint go-to-market solutions to accelerate AI adoption for real-world applications.

Sultan Al Hajji said:“Our partnership with e& combines a wealth of unique skill sets and strengths to develop cutting-edge AI solutions with the potential to overcome societal challenges and strengthen the UAE's position as a hub for AI innovation. Together, we will enable e& to enhance its AI skills and capabilities while affording valuable research, employment, and internship opportunities to MBZUAI's graduates and students, in addition to supporting a new generation of AI startups to build a more robust AI ecosystem in the UAE and wider region.”

In addition, MBZUAI will work with e& to foster a startup ecosystem in the UAE by unlocking venture capital investment for AI innovation with a focus on sustainable solutions while providing access to the university's startups.

Harrison Lung commented:“We are thrilled to join forces with MBZUAI, demonstrating our firm commitment beyond just developing AI and sustainable solutions, but also through empowering individuals, promoting knowledge exchange, and raising awareness. This collaboration will elevate institutions at the forefront of this technology both in the UAE and worldwide.”

MBZUAI's stand at COP28 UAE is in the Green Zone at Expo City Dubai, until Dec. 12 – under The Greening Education Hub, organized by the UAE's Ministry of Education, highlighting its research on how AI can address climate change, health, and education.

About Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence MBZUAI:

MBZUAI is a graduate, research university focused on artificial intelligence, computer science, and digital technologies across industrial sectors. The university aims to empower students, businesses, and governments to advance artificial intelligence as a global force for positive progress. MBZUAI offers various graduate programs designed to pursue advanced, specialized knowledge and skills in artificial intelligence, including computer science, computer vision, machine learning, natural language processing, and robotics.