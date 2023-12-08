Turkish President: Yerevan Should Not Give In To Provocations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
France is deceiving Armenia and official Yerevan should not give
in to provocations, Azernews reports, citing
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan telling in an interview with
journalists.
"France has already repeatedly declared its support for Armenia.
But there has been no result. France, even as a co-chair of the
former OSCE Minsk Group, could not achieve anything. Now it is
provoking Armenia again. What will happen if they donate armored
vehicles? It will not bring any results. Because Azerbaijan has
already liberated its lands from occupation. France is just
deceiving Armenia," Erdogan said.
The Turkish leader said that the Armenian authorities should
conclude what happened in the recent past.
"Armenia should not give in to provocations. Yerevan would
benefit from assessing the possibilities for peace and not falling
into the trap of some countries. Peace with Azerbaijan is the best
way for Armenia".
