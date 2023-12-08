               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkish President: Yerevan Should Not Give In To Provocations


12/8/2023 8:12:16 AM

France is deceiving Armenia and official Yerevan should not give in to provocations, Azernews reports, citing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan telling in an interview with journalists.

"France has already repeatedly declared its support for Armenia. But there has been no result. France, even as a co-chair of the former OSCE Minsk Group, could not achieve anything. Now it is provoking Armenia again. What will happen if they donate armored vehicles? It will not bring any results. Because Azerbaijan has already liberated its lands from occupation. France is just deceiving Armenia," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader said that the Armenian authorities should conclude what happened in the recent past.

"Armenia should not give in to provocations. Yerevan would benefit from assessing the possibilities for peace and not falling into the trap of some countries. Peace with Azerbaijan is the best way for Armenia".

