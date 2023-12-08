Russian Troops Shell Kupiansk And Drop Bombs On Two Villages

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 7-8, Russian troops struck villages in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region with FAB-250 bombs.

The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"According to the investigation, on December 7-8, Russian troops shelled the Kupiansk district once again. The villages of Podoly and Kurylivka were hit by the Russian Armed Forces. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in the settlements. According to preliminary data, the enemy struck these villages with FAB-250s," the statement said.

In addition, the Russian army shelled the city of Kupiansk with artillery.

Law enforcement officers launched pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, in the morning on December 6, two local residents were injured as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Podoly, in the Kupiansk district. One of the victims was taken to the hospital, the other was treated on the spot.